The wealthiest cast member on Calabasas Confidential is Hercy, and here’s why he’s SO rich

As the son of Master P, Hercy Miller is stinking rich and has a net worth of $5 million. He’s from the richest family on Calabasas Confidential – thanks to his Dad’s success. He’s followed in his father’s footsteps, and plays for University of New Orleans Privateers.

However, there’s a lot more to Hercy’s wealth. He actually cashed in a four-year brand ambassador deal with technology company Web Apps America worth $2 million back in 2021, and things have only gone from strength to strength for the Netflix cast member.

His Dad, Percy Miller, has an estimated net worth of $200 million. He’s the founder of No Limit Records, as well as the University of New Orleans Privateers’ president of basketball operations, where Hercy decided to transfer to halfway through the season.

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Hercy is a senior guard for the NCAA Division I college basketball team. And after cashing in a technology deal, he headed to Tennessee State, a Historically Black College and University (HBCU), to play college basketball as a freshman four years ago.

Web Apps America, the tech company specialising in web, mobile and software solutions, committed to supporting HBCUs, which was the reason for the deal. Hercy is one of nine kids Percy has, but he’s admitted none of them got a head start in life, despite his millions.

Master P told Page Six, “You don’t want your kids to go through what you had to go through. That’s the whole thing, it’s a new beginning. If you look at my kids they’re humble just like me because every event I’m at, wherever I’m at, every community I’m giving back.

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“My kids play on that same team in some of the worst neighbourhoods in the world. They’re not afraid, they’ve been on the front lines with me since day one. It doesn’t p*** me off when people say my kids have a head start, I know the truth, as hard work is hard work.”

Hercy planned to give back to the community. He told The Tennessean: “My first thing was to give back, help the youth and the elderly. I’m not one of those kids that likes to splurge my money. I’m definitely saving money and I’m going to make investments into the future.”

He works with lots of brands, such as Adidas, H&M and Hollister, to promote their products. Essentially, Hercy is also a content creator and influencer, with 180K followers on Instagram alone. Hercy even rapped to the lyrics, “I don’t think it’s possible, I can’t go broke.”

Master P recently revealed Hercy has been in acting school for a year, which is how he got casted for the show. And it looks like his efforts are really paying off, because his house literally looks insane, and he has multiple bling-y watches to show for it, too.

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