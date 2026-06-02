Emilie breaks silence on what happened between her and Ben after Calabasas Confidential

Emilie and Ben got really close on Calabasas Confidential, and not just as friends. They ended up dating and he even told her he was falling in love with her by the end of season one. Since filming, she’s finally broken her silence on what happened between them.

After just two weeks of them meeting at a rooftop party, Emilie admitted she was really smitten with him. Ben was leaving for New York in less than a month, but the two were confident they could find a way to make it work. So, did they last? Ugh, sadly not.

“We did see each other in New York, but as of now, we’ve just kept friends,” Emilie told Tudum. The two felt that knowing each other for only a month before he left would be “no basis to start a relationship,” and as a result, we won’t be getting couple pics anytime soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ben_favaedi

For a good start, they still follow each other on Instagram. But it looks like other girls have their eyes on Ben, such as one girl called Lauren, who commented on a photo of Ben with, “Love ❤️,” just a few weeks ago. She also said, “So handsome.”

Interestingly though, Emilie is one of just over 400 followers on Ben’s jewellery business Instagram page. And just a few days ago, Emilie did share a video of him twirling her around and holding her waist, but he quickly seemed to dart out away!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emilie Nelson (@emiliennelson)

Emilie was open about wanting to settle down and start a family soon, so she doesn’t have much time to waste. They’re just friends for now, after she briefly went on a date with Hercy, but who knows… We might see them reunite at some point!

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