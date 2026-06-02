Brandi Glanville loves her already, so what’s Mason and Sarah’s relationship really like?

Calabasas Confidential introduces Mason Cibrian and his girlfriend Sarah, who his mum Brandi Glanville already approves of. They’ve been Instagram-official since June 2024, “I love [his girlfriend]. She’s the best. I want to keep her forever,” Brandi revealed on the show.

“I told her to get pregnant. I was like, ‘Just trick him. Then we’ll have a cute little Irish baby, and I can just watch it’,” Mason’s mum said. Apparently, Mason was a total flirt back at high school, but is now absolutely head over heels for his new Irish girlfriend.

“She’s the only person I’ve ever been with where I can picture a future,” he revealed. They’ve been on a summer holiday together to Montana in the two years they’ve been in a relationship, ridden horses, played pool, gone shooting, and now been on a reality show!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sarahdowerr

But before Sarah and Mason went official on Instagram, Brandi loved her. In January 2023, Brandi commented on her post, “Happy birthday baby girl you know I don’t know how to use Instagram, but I followed you on my own. 👏👏I adore you!!! sake tomorrow.🥂🍻”

Sarah replied, “awww you are the sweetest ever!! much love🧚🏻‍♀️💓.” Then in June that same year, Mason commented, “Oat,” on a selfie, and she replied, “u know it😽.” He even added a heart emoji. Most of the time since, they’ve hung out with horses or his golden retriever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sarahdowerr

They’re basically living a wholesome lowkey life together, with Mason calling her his “number one fan.” She recently commented on his post with, “he is one with nature😍🙌❤️,” while he went to visit her in Ireland at the end of 2025. Long-distance cuties!

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