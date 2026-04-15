Brandi Glanville hospitalised with garlic stuck in ear after taking medical advice from TikTok

Former Real Housewives and The Traitors star Brandi Glanville revealed she had to go to hospital after getting garlic stuck in her ear after taking medical advice from TikTok.

During a recent episode of her Unfiltered Podcast, Brandi revealed: “On Easter, I didn’t do anything because of my garlic in my ear. Every time I tried to get it out, it really went down further. And I had to go to urgent care the next day and get it taken out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville)



And of course, Brandi claims she’s blameless for the situation, saying it was all the fault of her ex husband and their 18 and 22 year old sons.

She continued: “Listen, Mason also said when he had a cold, he put it in his nostril and it helped him. I tried my nostril, it was burning too much, so I moved it to my ear. It was like burning my skin ‘cause I just lasered it.”

“I was just trying to clear my sinuses. Don’t listen to people online or TikTok or Instagram or Twitter or Facebook. I have garlic in my brain now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville)



It’s not the first time that Brandi Glanville has made questionable medical decisions after she suffered from chemical facial burns after attempting to remove her facial parasite using Nair last year.

She first started having mysterious symptoms that resulted in facial disfigurement in 2023. Brandi was then diagnosed with stress-induced angioedema, which causes facial swelling, however she then suspected her symptoms were really caused by a facial parasite.

Posting on TikTok, Brandi Glanville revealed her shocking chemical burns as a result of trying to remove the parasite from her face, which she called Caroline.

@brandiglanvilleofficial Beauty hacks (this is a good one but do a test patch)I did 7 minutes and I’m on fire sooooioko don’t to 7 minutes it also burned the loose skin off my arms & its 7 dollars 😎 mix up some aloe vera, cucumber and black tea put it in the freezer put it in the spray bottle and once it’s cold enough spray all day cause I’m in some pain ♬ original sound – Brandi Glanville

She explained: “I know I look attractive. Good news. You don’t have to spend a lot of money on peels and lasers anymore.”

She continued, saying that she applied Nair to the bottom half of her face to try and exfoliate her skin and upset the parasite in the process. Brandi added: “Nair is the fountain of youth. But I overdid it.”

Brandi previously shared in April of last year that she’d been forced to go to hospital due to the severe amount of pain her parasite was causing her.

She wrote: “My head and neck would not move for four hours this morning. I could not get out of my bed. I called 911, had a lovely trip in the ambulance now I am at this amazing place after sitting in a wheelchair in the waiting room for four hours.”

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