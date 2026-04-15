Here’s what Mikey’s three amigas from Temptation Island have been up to since the show

Sydney didn’t like how close he was with them

India, Christelle and Jesenia, aka the “three amigas”, were a big part of Mikey’s journey on Temptation Island season two. He built really close bonds with all three of them in the villa, which didn’t exactly go down well with Sydney.

So now the show’s done, loads of people are wondering what the three amigas have actually been up to since leaving Temptation Island. Here’s a look at where they are now.

India



India was probably one of the closest to Mikey during the show, and it seems like that hasn’t completely changed. From her TikTok, it looks like the two are still in touch, as she’s posted a video with him since filming wrapped. So, they clearly stayed on good terms.

She’s also been really open about her Temptation Island experience. She’s been sharing videos about what filming was actually like, from how she felt the day before meeting everyone, to the first day of shooting, and even what it was like after everything ended.

In one video, she summed up her experience in a pretty honest way, writing, “Last day in the hotel thinking I was about to have a ball but ended up being a therapist.”

Which, if you watched the show, kind of makes sense.

Christelle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christelle🍊🤍 (@itshaitianbarbie)



Christelle, who works as a consultant, was also really close to Mikey during their time in the villa. Since the show, she’s been sharing bits of her journey too. Like India, she’s been posting about what the whole experience was like behind the scenes.

One of her Instagram videos shows the chaos right before it all began. She shared a video about the 24 hours leading up to her flight to Temptation Island, showing how hectic things were before filming even started.

Jesenia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JESENIA SOSA ♡ (@seniaax3)



Jesenia’s journey on the show went in a slightly different direction. While she was part of Mikey’s three amigas, she ended up forming a strong connection with Jack instead. The two got quite close, even going into the Temptation Haven tent together.

Outside of Temptation Island, Jesenia is a content creator and has been building her online presence. From her Instagram, it looks like she previously worked with Fashion Nova, with loads of her older posts featuring the brand.

Since the show, she’s also set to appear on The Viall Files.

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