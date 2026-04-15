Here’s why Frankie Taylor Paul will not face alleged domestic abuse charges against Dakota

Taylor Frankie Paul will not face charges in her most recent alleged domestic violence dispute against Dakota Mortensen.

The charges came after a new video emerged of Taylor Frankie Paul throwing metal stools at Dakota, with the incident in 2023 meaning she’s already entered one guilty plea in 2024 on one count of aggravated assault.

Taylor Frankie Paul released a statement in response to the leaked video of her throwing the stools, with her rep telling Entertainment Weekly: “It’s sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child.

“Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior. Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences.”

Why isn’t Taylor Frankie Paul facing charges?

As for her most recent charges, the prosecutor stated: “The complainant in these cases reported several incidents – some of which occurred more than three years ago. Any incidents of misdemeanor offenses which are alleged to have occurred more than two years ago are barred by the statute of limitations. Incidents which are alleged to have occurred within the statute of limitations have also been reviewed.”

The DA added: “Several incidents that were submitted do not rise to the level of criminal offenses. The remaining incidents lack sufficient evidence to support filing criminal charges where the State must be able to prove such allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Such incidents lack specificity as to when and what actually occurred or corroboration. Based on the evidence submitted for screening by the Draper Police Department and West Jordan Police Department, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office declines to file any charges.”

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