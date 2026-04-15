Erm, apparently Artemis II astronaut Reid Wiseman is being eyed up as the next Bachelor lead

Reid Wiseman may have only just returned from his groundbreaking Artemis II mission, but apparently ABC are already eyeing him to be their next Bachelor lead. And to be completely honest I’m quite speechless.

Reid’s wife Carroll sadly passed away in 2020 after a five year battle from cancer aged 46. During the Artemis II mission, the crew honoured her memory by proposing to name a lunar crater after her, with Reid speaking of the emotional moment after, saying: “That was kind of the pinnacle moment of the mission for me. I think where the four of us were the most forged, the most bonded.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reid Wiseman (@astro_reid)



However, according to The US Sun, bosses at ABC think he’d be the “perfect lead” for The Bachelor and would be able to restore the franchise following its controversy involving Taylor Frankie Paul.

He’s reportedly their “top choice” at the moment, with a source claiming: “The Bachelor franchise right now is still hanging by a thread and in danger of full collapse unless the network plays their cards exactly right.

“One way they can do that is to find the perfect lead to cast, which has become an increasingly impossible task. But a name that has been tossed around recently is Reid Wiseman.

“The entire nation, hell the entire planet, has eyes on him right now. He’s handsome, charming, and has a family story that will tug on heartstrings. He is, without a doubt, the best choice to revive the show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Hansen (@astrojeremy)



However, the source admitted that casting him would be “difficult” and genuinely I think that’s the understatement of the century.

“Essentially, Reid would need to give up his professional and scientific duties and want to pursue more of the celebrity path. If he is interested in going Hollywood, [the network] would cast him in a heartbeat.

“There have been discussions on the Disney side already. Not sure how far those talks have gone and if they’ve made it over to Reid’s team yet. He’s only been back on Earth a couple of days so I don’t believe he’s had a chance to even discuss it with ABC yet.”

I mean, I’m sure the number one priority of Reid Wiseman after getting back from Earth after being in literal space in Artemis II is chatting about becoming the next Bachelor lead…

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