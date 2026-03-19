ABC has CANCELLED The Bachelorette following leaked Taylor Frankie Paul video

This is the first time a season has ever been cancelled

ABC has reportedly cancelled the upcoming season of The Bachelorette following the recent leaked video of Taylor Frankie Paul.

A Disney spokesperson told TMZ: “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

The leaked 2023 video, which was released by TMZ, shows her throwing three metal bar stools at her ex boyfriend.

Her ex boyfriend, Dakota, was filming the entire event and can be heard telling her that this is what “physical violence” looks like. Her five year old daughter Indy also being present in the room, and can be heard crying at the end of the video.

Taylor Frankie Paul has now released a statement in response to the leaked video of her throwing the stools, with her rep telling Entertainment Weekly: “It’s sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child.

“Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior.

“Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences.”

ABC has never cancelled a season of The Bachelorette, however as a result of the controversy surrounding Taylor Frankie Paul it seems for the best.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.