‘Conveniently omits context’: Taylor Frankie Paul addresses leaked video of her throwing stools

She claims it's part of Dakota's 'destructive campaign' against her

Taylor Frankie Paul has responded to a leaked 2023 video, which was released by TMZ, which shows her throwing three metal bar stools at her ex boyfriend.

Her ex boyfriend, Dakota, was filming the entire event and can be heard telling her that this is what “physical violence” looks like. Her five year old daughter Indy also being present in the room, and can be heard crying at the end of the video.

Taylor Frankie Paul has now released a statement in response to the leaked video of her throwing the stools, with her rep telling Entertainment Weekly: “It’s sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child.

“Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior.

“Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences.”

ABC has since confirmed that they have cancelled the upcoming season of The Bachelorette as a result of the video.

Reality Shrine has reached out to Dakota for comment.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.