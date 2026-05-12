Worst Ex Ever: Geoffrey Paschel previously revealed the real reason he went on 90 Day Fiancé

Geoffrey Paschel, who appears in the new season of Worst Ex Ever previously opened up about why he decided to appear on 90 Day Fiancé, despite his “checkered past.”

As shown in Worst Ex Ever, Geoffrey Paschel was convicted of kidnaping and assaulting his ex-fiancée who he met on 90 Day Fiancé, and in 2022 was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

A statement from Knox County Tenn. District Attorney Charme Allen read: “Prosecutors in DA Charme Allen’s Domestic Violence Unit obtained an eighteen-year sentence against a defendant who assaulted his fiancée and refused to let her leave her residence.

“Geoffrey Ian Paschel, 44, was convicted of Aggravated Kidnapping, Domestic Assault, and Interference with Emergency Calls. Judge Kyle Hixson ordered Paschel to serve eighteen years in prison without the possibility of parole. With the sentence in this case, no other victims will be abused by this offender for a long time.”

His casting on 90 Day Fiancé was highly criticised at the time, with viewers wondering how he managed to get on the show despite his many previous arrests.

And as it turns out Geoffrey addressed the criticisms from viewers at the time, explaining why he would want to be on a show where “my life would be put in front of everyone to pick apart—especially with my checkered past.”

He wrote: “Well, guys, it is MY past. It is MY life. It is MY choice. If we were all the same: thought the same, looked the same, or acted the same, how lame would that be? My closed-up life was the only way I knew to live. I hid so much about myself—whether it be my age, my history, or even my relationships.

“What crazier, whacked up way could I have done it any better than blasting out there? With the path I chose, it cannot EVER be reversed. Everything about me is out there for the world to see, whether it is true or fantasy. I can never go back, and honestly, I would not have it any different.”

Geoffrey continued: “I have realized who my ‘people’ are and, opposingly, who only want to hold me down and set me back. Luckily, I NOW have a strong support system via mostly complete strangers who have lifted me up SO high and have shared their love.

“Here is to finding MY light and new beginning at the other end of the tunnel! When things no longer work, find YOUR tunnel! See you tonight as I start my new quest to the other side of the world…I love you guys-always do YOU!”

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