Geoffrey Paschel isn’t the only 90 Day Fiancé cast member who’s gone to prison

Geoffrey Paschel is one of the men highlighted in Netflix’s Worst Ex Ever, with the former 90 Day Fiancé cast member sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2022. However, he’s not the only 90 Day Fiancé cast member to have been jailed, so let’s see who else has served or is currently serving time.

Geoffrey Paschel

As shown in Worst Ex Ever, Geoffrey Paschel was convicted of kidnaping and assaulting his ex-fiancée who he met on 90 Day Fiancé, and in 2022 was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

A statement from Knox County Tenn. District Attorney Charme Allen read: “Prosecutors in DA Charme Allen’s Domestic Violence Unit obtained an eighteen-year sentence against a defendant who assaulted his fiancée and refused to let her leave her residence.

“Geoffrey Ian Paschel, 44, was convicted of Aggravated Kidnapping, Domestic Assault, and Interference with Emergency Calls. Judge Kyle Hixson ordered Paschel to serve eighteen years in prison without the possibility of parole. With the sentence in this case, no other victims will be abused by this offender for a long time.”

Mike Eloshway

Mike appeared on season one of 90 Day Fiancé with his now wife Aziza Mazhidova, but in 2024 he was sentenced to 10 years in prison after a conviction on child pornography charges.

He was convicted after a jury found that he had downloaded thousands of images depicting child sexual abuse between February 2022 and March 2023.

Once released from prison he will also have 10 years of supervision, with the judge also ordering him to pay $10k to a fund for victims of human trafficking and $5k to the two individuals depicted in the material he downloaded.

His wife Aziza wrote a letter to the judge in defence of her husband, writing: “He is a rock to this family in so many ways, and this traumatic experience with his trial and the conviction has left us all shocked and heartbroken. My family is being torn apart, and I know that he has been tortured by his feelings of guilt and regret for the irresponsible mistake that he’s made.”

Paul Staehle

Paul starred in Before The 90 Days, and had served time in prison prior to his appearance on the show. In 2007 he was charged with second degree arson and “burning personal property to defraud an insurer.”

Jorge Nava

Jorge was arrested and sentenced to two and a half years in prison in 2018 after he was found with 293 lbs. of high-grade marijuana in his car.

At the time, Jorge publicly stated: “I feel like it’s really harsh of a penalty for the crime being just because it’s marijuana-related and right now, it’s going legal. I feel like the whole fact of it, going to prison over the same stuff that’s legal is kinda crazy to me.”

He was released from prison after serving 22 months out of his 30 month sentence.

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