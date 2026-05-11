Love Is Blind: Poland’s Kamil breaks his silence on *those* rumours about hair transplant

Kamil from Love Is Blind: Poland has broken his silence on those rumours about getting a hair transplant. He exclusively told Reality Shrine, “How did you know?,” after a load of Netflix viewers started to speculate about whether he’d undergone a hair transformation.

He’s now confirmed he did in fact get a hair transplant, which explains how he looks so different. Kamil’s hair has been pretty full since 2023, so it’s nothing new in his world, but in October that year, he did appear to have slightly less thick of a barnet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamil Bugdol (@buuugdzioo)

He recently wrote on an Instagram Q&A: “I decided that this was the last such crazy adventure in my life. Now all I’m looking for is peace, a dream partner by my side, a dog and such a simple peaceful happy life… I don’t think it takes much to be happy.”

Kamil often wore hats to hide his thinning hair a few years ago, and it’s not just his hair he’s transformed. He has stayed committed to the gym, which meant he got more ripped before his Love Is Blind: Poland debut, and finally felt ready and confident enough to find a wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamil Bugdol (@buuugdzioo)

He also said: “At the beginning of the experiment, each of us had to put our phones in a magic envelope, and we didn’t get it back until we were finished. We were completely cut off from the outside world all along. Actually, it’s nice to do such a detox from time to time.”

Kamil described going on the show as “one of the most unusual experiences in my life,” adding that it’s “definitely more intense than I expected.” He also revealed he hadn’t been looking for a special someone to come into his life for a while, until the show.

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