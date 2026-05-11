Um, why are Pete Davidson and Kanye West STILL beefing in that Kevin Hart roast?

We thought the beef had died down after he split from Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson and Kanye West have a serious history of beef, but it’s been reignited after a Kevin Hart roast. They’d buried all of their drama after Pete split up from Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, yet that’s all come to the front again, so why are they even beefing?

He said, “Tony [Hinchcliffe], nothing you say tonight will hurt my feelings. I was in a beef with Kanye so I’ve taken shots from better gay Nazis.” Notice how Pete does use the past tense, and actually met up with Kanye and Timothee Chalamet in 2019 for a catch-up.

In 2022, Kanye mocked Pete online, giving him a derogatory nickname, “Skete,” and posting music videos showing Ye inflicting violence on Pete. We thought things had died down in the last four years, what with Pete moving on to another lady, but clearly not.

Pete Davidson made a Charlie Kirk joke toward Tony Hinchcliffe and calls Ye a ‘gay Nazi’ during Kevin Hart’s roast. “Tony reminds me of Charlie Kirk, and that’s he’s definitely been on camera letting a guy unload in his throat. Oh you don’t know me? yeah ‘Kill Tony.’ Please… pic.twitter.com/JGmZMX2AAk — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 11, 2026

Just days after Kanye was criticised for how he treated Pete back then, his account followed him on Instagram. Their texts came out a week before, which was confirmed to be real, where Pete appeared to have texted West first and said, “Yo it’s Skete.”

He added in the texts, “Can you please take a second and calm down.” Pete then complimented Kim for being “literally the best mother I’ve ever met” and even wrote, “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f***ing lucky that she’s your kids mom.”

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