Love Is Blind: Poland isn’t actually filmed in the country, so here’s where it’s really shot

Despite the name, Love Is Blind: Poland somehow spends a suspicious amount of time not in Poland at all.

Netflix’s latest dating show follows a group of glamorous singles attempting to fall in love through a wall, proposing to someone they’ve never seen, and then immediately testing that decision under maximum emotional pressure.

But while the contestants are Polish, the actual filming locations are all over Europe. Season one was shot across Sweden, Greece and, eventually, Poland.

Like several international versions of the show, the pod scenes weren’t filmed locally. Instead, production headed to Strängnäs in Sweden. The custom-built set there reportedly covers 6,500 square metres and includes 20 pods designed specifically for awkward silences, trauma dumping and declarations of eternal love after four conversations. It’s now the sixth version of the franchise to use the Swedish setup.

Once the engagements are locked in, the couples are whisked off to Greece for the obligatory luxury holiday phase, where everyone pretends things are going perfectly right before the first massive argument over absolutely nothing. With beaches, huge resorts and postcard-worthy coastlines, Greece provides the exact kind of dreamy backdrop producers love before reality kicks in.

Then the series finally makes its way to actual Poland, with much of the later filming taking place in Warsaw and the surrounding Masovian countryside. This is where the couples move in together, meet families, and begin planning weddings that may or may not happen.

People can also spot some of Warsaw’s most recognisable landmarks throughout the series, including the Royal Castle, Wilanów Palace, the Palace of Culture and Science and Varso Place appearing in various establishing shots.

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