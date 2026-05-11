Inside Bethenny Frankel’s divorce settlement before she moved on with new boyfriend Shane

Bethenny Frankel has finally moved on with her new boyfriend, Shane Campbell, but it’s been a treacherous journey to get here. She went through an eight-year long divorce from her ex-husband, John Hoppy, and while she got a financial settlement in 2016, it continued on.

Although a financial settlement was reached in July 2016, the divorce was not officially finalised until Jan 2021. A major part of this battle involved their New York apartment, which led to a separate lawsuit, while Bethenny secured custody of their daughter Bryn, in 2020.

She described the divorce as “more torturous than death,” following the $26K child support payments she was previously giving to her ex. They had a prenup agreement, but Bethenny refused the $10 million divorce settlement in 2014, two years before it was finalized.

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Her spousal support payments were also dropped by $12K a month following a court ruling. Since that divorce settlement, Bethenny moved on with Paul Bernon, who she got engaged to after three years of dating. But that ended, and she’s now in a new relationship.

Speaking of her years-long marriage to John, who appeared on RHONY season one, Bethenny said: “I ended up marrying someone who was just a regular person, who seemed like they could handle all of what’s going on with me, and being in reality television.”

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She added: “I was sort of proud of myself for just marrying someone who had a simple life, and they didn’t come from much, and so they would never want anything from me. Because this is just not the way that it goes. The word ‘prenup’ was embarrassing to me.”

As for their New York apartment, it eventually contested in court, with John refusing to leave for a while. His efforts to get a significant portion of Frankel’s earnings from the sale of her company, Skinnygirl, were unsuccessful due to the prenup agreement.

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