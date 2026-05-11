So, who actually is Bethenny Frankel’s new mysterious boyfriend Shane Campbell?!

RHONY star Bethenny Frankel just hard launched her new boyfriend, Shane Campbell, but who actually is he? The pair were linked together by Page Six in April, but officially hard launched over the weekend, so here’s everything we know about the new man in her life!

He works as a Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting in Miami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel)



According to LinkedIn, Shane joined the company in 2015 and according to FTI’s website: “Mr. Campbell has more than 15 years of experience in a diverse set of industries including energy, oil and gas, power and clean tech, environmental services, aerospace and defense, industrial and specialty manufacturing, cannabis, retail and retail software and technology.

“He specializes in special situation transactions, 363 bankruptcies, mergers and acquisitions (“M&A”), private placements, capital raises, management buyouts and debt recapitalizations.”

And it seems like Bethenny Frankel’s new boyfriend Shane Campbell is bringing home some serious bacon, as he’s estimated to make around $350k per year!

He previously worked as an Analyst for RBS

Shane has had some serious experience in finance, previously working for RBS and was also the Managing Director for Cronus Partner LLC for almost eight years.

Shane studied at Princeton University

According to FTI Consulting, Shane holds a BA in Economics from Princton University, alongside an MBA from the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina.

Shane is the first official boyfriend Bethenny has had since was previously engaged to Paul Bernon, with the pair sadly splitting and calling off their wedding in May 2024.

Bethenny was also previously twice before, once to Jason Hoppy who she shares a daughter with, and initially to Peter Sussman for just one year.

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