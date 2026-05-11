He’s been super controversial on the show, so let’s meet Love Is Blind: Poland’s barber Jacek

People have had a lot to say about Love Is Blind: Poland‘s Jacek, and it’s fair to say he’s quickly become one of the most divisive people in the cast.

Things got awkward between him and Julita during a conversation in the pods after she opened up about her previous marriage. Julita explained her relationship with her late ex-husband had been “long and toxic”, before the chat suddenly took a turn. Jacek told her she “must be really emotional”, which clearly didn’t go down well.

Julita immediately pushed back and told him she isn’t emotional, adding that she didn’t appreciate the comment. The tense exchange ended with Jacek insisting he wasn’t attacking her, but fans were already cringing hard at the interaction.

Away from the drama, Jacek works as a barber and goes by the nickname “Good Gypsy”. He’s currently linked to Na Poziomie, a salon based in Warsaw’s Powiśle district that caters to both male and female clients. According to his profile, he’s especially passionate about men’s hairstyling and grooming.

Outside of work, he’s also really into sports and keeps active with hobbies including football and volleyball. Despite leaning into a more edgy, alternative image, Jacek says he’s actually looking for something pretty traditional in life.

His biggest goal is apparently settling down, getting married and building a family home complete with a garden, porch and “unconditional love”.

If you were hoping to do some Instagram stalking after watching the show, though, you might be out of luck. Jacek’s social media accounts are currently set to private, meaning people can’t get much of a glimpse into his life away from the cameras.

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