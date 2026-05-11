Wait a second, most of the Love Is Blind: Poland cast don’t even live there?!

Several of them are from other parts of Europe

Several cast members on Love Is Blind: Poland don’t actually live there, and it’s pretty baffling. It’s not even filmed in the country, as it’s set in Sweden, for starters, while a lot of the people trying to find a future husband or wife in the pods live in other parts of Europe.

That’s not to say none of them live in Poland, because we know Damian lives in Warsaw, but some reside as far away as Norway, Australia, and Florida, which explains why a lot of their dialect and accents aren’t what you’d expect for a Polish person.

All of them are from Poland originally, but have since moved abroad, with some living in Tenerife and Iceland, to name a couple. Damian, for example, is based in the country but did live abroad for years, which taught him how to become an independent guy.

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Fabian works in Denmark, where he moved after graduating in Poland, and spends a lot of his time playing tennis or cooking. Filip, on the other hand, is equally always off jet-setting as he currently works as a steward, but is originally from Gydnia and wants to work at sea.

The other Filip ‘Nowy’ exchanged a stable job in Silesia for a contract in Australia, where he searches for gold. As for who does live in Poland? Gosia, who runs her own business there, which she has been building for years, and plays for Poland’s Women’s Rugby team.

Iza secured a scholarship in Australia and currently works in the IT industry. She graduated from Jagiellonian University in Poland, but has left her home country behind, while Julia moved to Poznań, Poland, five years ago, where she helps run a photovoltaic startup.

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