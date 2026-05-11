Love Is Blind creator reveals ambitious plans to make 40 more seasons of the show

We’ve already had 10 seasons of Love Is Blind come out, and creator of the series Chris Coelen has revealed his plans for another 40 seasons. I really am going to be in my eighties and still watching this show aren’t I?

Speaking to Vulture, Chris revealed his plans for the future of shows such as Love Is Blind and Married at First Sight, saying: “If we continue to do our job well, I don’t see Married at First Sight or Love Is Blind ever ending, to be honest.

“I look in the future and I’m like, There’s going to be season 50 of Married at First Sight and season 50 of Love Is Blind. I don’t have any doubt about that. And the form will continue to evolve. I’m thinking about that all the time. Are there big concepts or big conceits or big ideas that we can rally behind?”

This means Chris must be seriously considering covering every single state in America, although it seems like even that isn’t a barrier for him, as he previously told Tudum: “The pods could literally be in any country, in any city, in any place in the world. The pods aren’t about place…they are about an experience.”

Given that there are currently spinoffs for Love Is Blind in the UK, Poland, Brazil, Japan, Sweden, Mexico, Italy amongst others, in total we could be looking at hundreds of seasons of the show over all the different countries.

Chris also addressed how to balance keeping the formula for the show consistent whilst not letting the series become stale.

He explained: “The conversations people had in season one of Love Is Blind are different from the conversations that people have in season ten of Love Is Blind. They’re reflective of where we are as a society, as a culture.

“That will continue if we do our jobs right and the participants lean in in the way that they have been. It’s less about changing it up than it is about continuing to make sure that you stay true to what the promise of delivering is.”

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