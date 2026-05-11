‘What a snake friend’: Taylor Frankie Paul and Mikayla’s huge feud explodes over scathing posts

Things are getting extremely messy between The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Taylor Frankie Paul and Mikayla Matthews, and now their friendship fallout is playing out in front of literally everyone online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul)

Taylor posted on Mother’s Day after seemingly losing patience with Mikayla’s comments about distancing herself from the chaos surrounding Taylor and her ex Dakota Mortensen.

The drama between Taylor Frankie Paul and Mikayla Matthews originally began after Mikayla publicly distanced herself from Taylor amid her ongoing legal and personal issues involving ex Dakota Mortensen.

While sharing photos with her children on Instagram, Taylor used the emotional post to unleash on a “friend” she accused of abandoning her at her lowest point. Although she didn’t initially say Mikayla’s name outright, people quickly realised exactly who she was talking about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul)

“I have STILL have ‘friends’ kicking me while I’m already down and calling it ‘setting a boundary’ and then BLAMES ME for being upset and responding. That’s called shaming and attack while I had a moment to breathe and she knew that,” Taylor wrote.

“What a snake friend just did to me in the public eye after everything she just witnessed…the lack of empathy and silence was loud enough,” she continued.

The drama appears to stem from Mikayla’s own Instagram story posted the day before, where she addressed Taylor’s ongoing issues with Dakota and explained why she was stepping back from the situation completely.

Mikayla wrote that she was trying to remain “as removed as possible” from the legal mess and insisted she didn’t want to get dragged into taking sides, but Taylor clearly wasn’t having it.

“Did you see the hearing? Did you see the bruises? Yet she’s bringing up ‘picking sides’? Yes usually you do for friends you know go through that,” Taylor fired back.

Taylor then accused Mikayla of ignoring her side of the story entirely while disguising criticism as “boundaries.”

“Your trauma doesn’t give you a pass to kick me while down and cover it with ‘a boundary’ months later after the fact… she is right to state her ‘boundary’ sure …but go ahead tell them the truth,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikayla Matthews (@mikayla__matt)

The reality star admitted she was “spiraling” over the entire situation before shockingly referring to people close to her as “enemies.”

“People calling me out yet I can’t respond? Exactly what I will NOT be tolerating ever again,” she wrote. “Thank you GOD for the people you sent to help me through this with my enemies so close.”

As if things weren’t dramatic enough already, Taylor doubled down again in another Instagram story, insisting she was done staying quiet.

“I will not be sitting down, staying silent, or logging off… I did that for years on this. Trust me I can take a beating wether it’s emotional, physical, or public scrutiny.”

Meanwhile, Mikayla’s original statement painted a very different picture of their friendship behind the scenes.

Although she said she felt “horrible” for everybody involved, she made it clear she could no longer support what she described as ongoing destructive behaviour.

“However, it is not my job to enable poor or dangerous behavior from either party, especially when children are involved,” Mikayla wrote. “That doesn’t mean I don’t love them or want the best for their individual futures. It just means I cannot sit here and pretend it’s OK that years of destructive behavior are now being discussed more than ever online and turned into a ‘pick a side’ game.”

Mikayla also claimed she had stood by Taylor repeatedly while she hit “rock bottom,” despite dealing with her own personal struggles at the same time.

“Every single time, the behaviors and patterns continued and were publicly praised for being ‘messy’ and ‘relatable,’” she wrote, before adding: “You cannot save someone who is unwilling to participate in their own rescue.”

Taylor later jumped into the comments section and accused Mikayla of basically waiting for her downfall, while also insisting she hadn’t relied on her nearly as much as she claimed.

“She can find her way to the door if she doesn’t want to film with me. Next.”

Reality Shrine has reached out to Mikayla for comment.

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