Worst Ex Ever star Geoffrey may have a loyal fiancé, but they almost split after shock reveal

Geoffrey from Worst Ex Ever on Netflix first met Varya on 90 Day Fiance, but the first time they ever met, it was really awkward. The main reason for the tension was that Geoffrey, who is now in prison, was actually hanging out with another woman called Mary.

They started speaking on an online dating site in January 2019, a year before he was found guilty for his crimes. Geoffrey travelled to Russia to meet Varya, where he opened up about his criminal past, as he was awaiting trial after a domestic violence incident.

During 90 Day Fiance, Geoffrey ended up getting with a girl from his home town, called Mary, who was living with him and is believed to be an ex-girlfriend. She showed up at his trial. However, Varya flew over from Russia to surprise him and found them together.

S2E2 #WorstExEver not Geoffrey from #90DayFiance being featured…Not surprised with what came out about him during his season — Iris 🇯🇲🇨🇺 (@IrisShowJunkie) May 6, 2026

Varya and Mary stood by Geoffrey throughout his trial and conviction after he was imprisoned for kidnapping and assaulting his American fiancée in 2019. On 90 Day Fiance, he had to choose between his online Russian girlfriend Varya, or Mary from Tennessee.

In 2020, Varya was unaware Geoffrey had given Mary another shot, which is why she was so shocked when she bumped into them together. Varya had just rejected his proposal in Russia, which led to Mary and her having a heated argument, and her leaving in tears.

Geoffrey previously said he was moving on from her, but said he wanted to move forward with Varya, introducing her to his two sons in college, who end up giving their approval. That was the end of his history with Mary, and he ended up re-proposing to Varya.

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