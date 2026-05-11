Erm, the Love Is Blind creator just insisted nobody goes on the show for fame?!

I think we can all confidently say that some of the people who appear on Love Is Blind are not in fact wanting to walk away with a life partner, but are interested in the brand deals that come with it.

However, as far as the show’s creator Chris Coelen is concerned everyone on the show is “authentic” and he doesn’t think it would “be fair” to cast people who only want to be on TV…

In an interview with Vulture, Chris was asked what his view on authenticity is and whether he thinks “anyone looking to join a reality show truly authentic anymore, and if so, how do you pick them out?”

Chris responded by saying that he believes that “people misinterpret that term.” He thinks that “authenticity is about being true to who you are. Some people are more performative. Being authentic doesn’t have to mean you fit a certain archetype… It doesn’t necessarily mean you’re interested in finding someone to marry, but you can still be authentic.”

In the case of Love Is Blind, Chris thinks the authenticity of the show comes from the fact that it’s all “real” with the show featuring “real people who are really looking for a partner, and who really get married, and who are really together and have kids together.”

He doesn’t think the show is about how many people get engaged but more about whose relationship can actually survive in “the real world.”

Chris continued: “When people say, ‘I don’t,’ that’s the right decision for them. We encourage people, if they don’t feel it, to say ‘I don’t.’ But when they say ‘I do,’ they stay together. If you’re interested in being married, it’s probably, statistically — even though, yes, small sample size — the best way of ensuring a marriage that lasts. I would challenge anybody to figure out where there’s actually a better statistical batting average.”

He added: “It would be very easy to populate a show like Love Is Blind with a bunch of people who want to be on TV and aren’t interested in being married. But that is not fair to the people who put their heart into it.

“Wanting a partner isn’t mutually exclusive from the desire of ‘wouldn’t it be cool to be part of a show?’ Sure. But if whatever you think you’re going to gain out of appearing on the show outweighs your desire for a partner … You try to suss it out. Sometimes we’re wrong.”

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