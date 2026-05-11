He’s already engaged to Malika, so let’s meet Love Is Blind: Poland’s carpenter Krzysztof

He’s already locked in an engagement with Malika, but Love Is Blind: Poland’s Krzysztof definitely didn’t have the smoothest journey getting there.

The 36-year-old carpenter had another strong connection in the pods with Kinga, but things eventually fizzled after he realised their chats weren’t really going beyond surface level. Add in the fact she was one of the most popular girls in the experiment, and Krzysztof started questioning whether he was actually her number one.

Malika, on the other hand, brought a totally different vibe. After revealing that his last relationship ended because of emotional cheating, Krzysztof admitted her calm energy and emotional maturity made him feel secure in a way he hadn’t experienced before. Even though the pair were both honest about not being fully in love yet, they still decided to take the plunge, with Krzysztof getting down on one knee and Malika saying yes.

Their first reveal wasn’t exactly giving fairy-tale romance at first. It was a little awkward and a little stiff, but the couple quickly relaxed into things and came away genuinely excited about what was next. Malika even admitted she could see herself falling for him as their relationship developed.

But, because this is Love Is Blind, paradise didn’t stay peaceful for long. During the couple’s getaway to Greece, tensions slowly started creeping in. Malika had already warned Krzysztof that she takes time to fully open up emotionally, but her more distant approach and brutally honest communication style eventually began to get under his skin.

Away from Netflix drama, Krzysztof splits his time between Poland and Iceland, where he works building houses.

He’s said his biggest dream is to eventually build a family home entirely from scratch for his future wife and kids.

He’s also massively into travelling, regularly posting scenic snaps from places like Spain, Abu Dhabi, Iceland and across Poland on social media, which is now private.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.