It’s been revealed whether Damian and Marta get married on Love Is Blind: Poland

Damian and Marta are the first couple to get engaged, but are they the first to get married on Love Is Blind: Poland? Well, there’s already been a huge giveaway in the preview clips, and it looks like there’s a strong chance they tie the knot by the end of the experiment.

We already know that, while Damian rubbed up some women the wrong way, Marta found him “interesting” and wanted to find someone who’d make her their “sun.” She also said she felt safest and most cared for with him, and opened up to him about a past eating disorder.

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There is an unconfirmed rumour that one married couple will split shortly after the wedding because the guy allegedly cheated, but this is purely hearsay for now. It’s also been rumoured Damian had a girlfriend before the show, who looked after his dog during filming.

People are now speculating that it appears to be Damian and Marta who get married and go through with it, with a rumour that at least one of the couples both say yes to each other. Weirdly though, Damian isn’t wearing a wedding ring in a video of him stroking his dog.

He’s also not wearing a ring in any stand-up gigs he’s been doing in the last few months. Anyway, it’s pretty obvious that Damian and Marta get married because in the first few minutes of the first ep, you can see his tattoos and hair while he kisses her on the wedding day.

It happens around two minutes and 37 seconds in, where you also see a clip of him holding her hands, which show a blue ring on her fingers. We do a clip of a stressed pre-wedding Damian, who reveals he “doesn’t know if he’ll ever be sure of this decision.”

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