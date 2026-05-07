He’s already causing mixed reactions, so let’s meet Damian from Love Is Blind: Poland

Damian from Love Is Blind Poland is currently in a couple with Marta, but aside from coming across as a bit awkward in the pods what else do we actually know about him?

He’s a 35 year old IT business analyst

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Gawron- standup (@damiangawron57)



According to his Netflix bio: “Damian is an IT business analyst who believes that support in the face of a simple fever means more than big declarations of love. Years of living abroad taught him independence, and demanding family situations forced him to grow up quickly.

“After unsuccessful relationships and completing therapy, he learned a lot about himself, but also set priorities on the way to building a relationship that would make him happy.

“Marriage and children are not a distant plan for Damian, but the biggest dream, he wants to create a warm, stable home and believes that someone with whom his life will finally make sense ‘forever’ can be waiting on the other side of the wall.

He also does stand up comedy in his spare time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Gawron- standup (@damiangawron57)



Damian has a lot of videos of him doing stand up comedy in his spare time, as well as a rather crude “guide” of sorts on how to do stand up on his Instagram story, with the Polish translation to English saying: “You should start with jokes about dicks. Talk about your dick to your friends and family. Try to come up with at least a few new ones every day. Don’t worry if they’re bad — being a comedian is about persistence.

“After mastering dick jokes, it’s time to move on to balls. This is called a transition. Smoothly move from dick to balls like it’s a natural conversation. Then move on to rude stuff. I mean ass.

“Asses are funny because they smell and poop comes out of them. This is a good moment for the word ‘fuck’ and a bit of misogyny. Then talk about a dick being shoved in an ass, which is called a callback…”

He owns a very cute dog called Freddy

Freddy and Damian seem pretty tied at the hip, with pictures from his socials showing that he got him when he was just a puppy.

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