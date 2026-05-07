The real reason everyone is so honest and blunt on Love Is Blind: Poland

Love Is Blind: Poland has brought a whole new set of singles to Netflix, and they’re all really honest and blunt. In just the first batch of episodes, everyone seems to have picked up how straight-up they are with one another, and there’s actually a genuine reason for it.

One person asked in a Reddit thread: “Is everyone quite blunt or I am not watching closely enough?” A Polish person has replied: “In Poland, there is an expectation of bluntness and no-bulls*** behaviour. Small talk and talking things in circles is not a thing in Poland.”

In general, Polish people are generally considered more direct, blunt and frank in how they communicate compared to many Western cultures, often prioritising honesty over superficial politeness. Viewers also noticed they often use English phrases in the pods.

As you may know, I’ve watched every iteration of Love is Blind. The Polish version is very interesting — they might be the most physically affectionate of all. I can’t wait for more episodes to see how their families react to the experiment. pic.twitter.com/rxASQBBdiq — Chelsey R. (@chelcity) May 7, 2026

Someone else said: “They are way more open about who they are dating and discussing in with the other girls and guys which is interesting. I also really liked the hosts. They felt genuine and down to earth, not as plastic as the American hosts.”

Another person from Poland wrote: “Ironic that a girl from Kazakhstan had the most Polish approach – no bulls***, straight to the point and figuring out the important points right out of the gate. Small talk get-to-know each other after.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radek Minta (@radek_minta)

However, someone watching who is Polish felt like they hardly understood their humour and conversations. “I was excited for this season! I am only 20 minutes in but this is so strange! Almost no one uses proper Polish language and expressions,” they wrote.

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