Here’s the full Love Is Blind: Poland episode release schedule, and when the reunion could air

Love Is Blind: Poland has officially landed on Netflix, and people are already completely hooked on the messy romances, emotional pod chats and dramatic reveals. Netflix didn’t drop the whole season in one go either, so we’re all waiting for the next batch of episodes to arrive.

Season one will have 11 episodes in total. The first five episodes dropped at launch, with the next four episodes set to arrive on 13th May 2026. The finale episode will then land on Netflix on 20th May 2026, bringing the weddings and final relationship decisions.

Netflix hasn’t confirmed an official reunion release date just yet, but previous seasons of Love Is Blind give us a pretty good idea of when to expect it this time round.

Traditionally, reunion specials tend to arrive around one to two weeks after the finale drops. The reunion is usually filmed months after the weddings themselves, giving people an update on which couples actually survived the real world after leaving the experiment.

Recent seasons have followed a very similar pattern too. Season 10’s reunion arrived one week after the finale aired and featured updates from the couples roughly a year after filming first began.

So while nothing has been officially announced yet, it’s likely that the Love Is Blind: Poland final reunion could arrive sometime in late May or early June 2026 if Netflix sticks to its usual streaming schedule.

After the amount of chaos already brewing this season, there’s no chance fans are skipping that reunion. So far, there are four engaged couples: Julita and Jacek, Marta and Damian, Malika and Krzysztof, and Julia and Kamil. There are still 22 other singles left in the experiment.

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