‘I’m shocked’: Ally Lewber breaks her silence over rumours James Kennedy is having a baby

It was recently claimed that Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy was expecting a baby with his new girlfriend, and his ex Ally Lewber has now broken her silence on the rumours.

TMZ claimed last week that a source with “direct knowledge” told the outlet that James and his girlfriend of seven months are allegedly expecting a new addition.

During an interview with Tudum about her time on Perfect Match, Ally Lewber was asked about the news that James Kennedy might be having a baby, and what her reaction to the rumours were.

She responded: “Shocked. I didn’t know he had a girlfriend. Well, I was shocked originally, but not really at the same time. We know he moves quickly, and he always wanted to be a dad. That was always a thing with us. He was so ready for all of that stuff yesterday, and I’m still not ready. We haven’t talked, so I just hope he’s happy and healthy, and I wish them the best.”

Ally was then asked whether the pair have spoken at all since they split, with her responding: “No. I was at Coachella with Maddi and Joe. Joe told me the next day, ‘Yeah, James came up and had some things to say about you moving to Charleston.’ So it’s still James just being James.

“But yeah, I have not spoken with him. I do still have some mutual friends with him, and even they were shocked by the news, so it sounds like he’s pretty low-key these days.”

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