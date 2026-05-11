A super wholesome update on Lauren and Cameron, Love Is Blind’s ultimate success story

Love Is Blind has given us chaotic love triangles, messy breakups, and enough second-hand embarrassment to last a lifetime. But, every now and then, the experiment genuinely works, and nobody represents that better than Lauren and Cameron Hamilton.

The season one couple, who famously fell for each other in the pods before meeting face-to-face, are still going strong nearly seven years after getting married on the show. At this point, they’re basically the blueprint for every couple that’s entered the pods since.

And now, they’ve reached another huge milestone together: Lauren and Cameron have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Speed-Hamilton (@need4lspeed)

The couple shared the happy news just weeks before their seventh wedding anniversary in October, marking the latest chapter in what has easily become the franchise’s biggest success story. Ever since their instant connection during the very first season of Love Is Blind, people have been obsessed with watching their relationship grow outside the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Speed-Hamilton (@need4lspeed)

Unlike most reality TV couples who disappear into influencer obscurity, Lauren and Cameron really built a life together. Over the years, they launched their YouTube channel Hanging with the Hamiltons, started their podcast The Love Seat, and even co-wrote a book together called Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Speed-Hamilton (@need4lspeed)

They’ve also been incredibly open about the harder parts of their journey too. In recent years, both Lauren and Cameron spoke candidly about struggling with infertility and how emotionally difficult the process of trying for a baby had been for them.

Back in May 2025, Lauren revealed they had been trying to conceive for four years, calling the pregnancy “a long time coming”. Throughout it all, people praised the couple for being so honest about an experience many people go through privately.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Speed-Hamilton (@need4lspeed)

Honestly, seeing them finally become parents feels weirdly emotional for anyone who watched season one in 2020. From awkward pod dates to becoming one of reality TV’s most-loved couples, Lauren and Cameron really did beat the reality dating show odds.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.