Love is Blind: Poland star allegedly told girlfriend he was ‘interviewing for job’ during show

Love Is Blind: Poland has already brought up major drama involving a cast member apparently telling his girlfriend he was interviewing for a job, and then going on a work trip, while he filmed the show. This is all hearsay for now, but let’s be honest, every season has drama.

Allegedly, he also left his girlfriend to look after their dog, and everyone watching is frantically trying to figure out which guy it is. Some bets are on Damian, who revealed he has a golden retriever on the show, while a lot of people are hoping he makes it with Marta.

A woman with a verified Instagram claimed: “I can’t tell you, but you can guess based on those who say they have a dog 😏.” Someone tagged her and said: “Through @tu_okuniewska I wonder which of the gentlemen asked his partner at the time to watch his dog.”

The lady, whose name is, Joanna Okuniewska, added on their Instagram Story how he then went to the casting himself their Instagram Story, and apparently, the man posted with his dog and girlfriend hours before the trailer dropped. This is getting really awkward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Gawron- standup (@damiangawron57)

As Joanna, a popular podcaster in Europe with over 240K followers on Instagram, currently lives in Iceland, some people are guessing she’s alluding to the carpenter called Krzysztof, who is the only male cast member to also reside there, but this is all unconfirmed.

Another person said, “Given how scared of coming back to Warsaw Filip (the steward) is, I think it could be him.” All in all, the guy allegedly asked his girlfriend to care for his dog during the casting, and during filming, said he was going away for a work contract.

Reality Shrine has contacted Joanna and Damian for comment.

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