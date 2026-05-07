Misse Beqiri issues statement over death of her ex fiancé Jake Hall following tragic accident

Ladies of London: The New Reign star Misse Beqiri has spoken out about the tragic death of her ex fiancé and father of her child, TOWIE star Jake Hall.

According to The Sun, Jake was found by police in a pool of blood, with fatal head wounds that are believed to have been caused by glass. It’s currently thought that he accidently smashed his head through a glass door whilst intoxicated .

A source said: “Witnesses told investigators he had been out partying all night and decided to carry on the party back at the place he was renting.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake. (@jakehall)



Police are now questioning four men and two women who were also staying at the house, with the police allegedly being told that the group had been out all night and returned to the villa in the early hours of the morning.

Nobody is currently being treated as a suspect. There have been no arrests, and an autopsy will take place in the Majorcan capital Palma.

A police source added: “We are focusing on the theory the victim died in a tragic accident after hitting his head against the glass door but it is still too early to say definitely what happened.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

The former fiancé and mother of his child, Misse Beqiri also shared a statement about TOWIE star Jake Hall, with a representative telling Metro: “At this time, Misse’s focus is on supporting and protecting their child as they come to terms with this devastating loss. The family are asking for privacy, compassion and respect while they grieve privately.”

The couple began dating in 2016, before welcoming their daughter River together in 2017 and announcing their engagement in 2018, they then split in 2021.

ITV also shared a statement, saying: “Jake was a part of the TOWIE family for a number of years and we send our very deepest sympathies to his friends and family following today’s very sad news.”

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