Ranked: The ages of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 17 cast, from youngest to oldest

There's a few fan favourites back in the mix

As of April 2026, season 17 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has delivered a seriously refreshed cast lineup. With returning icons, brand new additions and a few fan favourites back in the mix, the women’s ages span more than two decades.

8. Pinky Cole, 38

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The youngest cast member this season is restaurateur Pinky Cole, who joins the franchise as a fresh face. Known for building her vegan food empire and huge social media following, she’s bringing entrepreneurial energy and plenty of confidence to the group.

7. Drew Sidora, 41

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Drew Sidora returns for another season after becoming one of the show’s central figures in recent years. Her ongoing relationship drama and music career continue to fuel storylines on the show.

6. Kelli Potter, 41

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Chef and entrepreneur Kelli Ferrell is another newer addition helping shake up the cast dynamic.

5. Porsha Williams, 44

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After previously leaving the franchise, Porsha Williams is officially back. A long-time fan favourite, she’s known for her quick one-liners, dramatic feuds and unforgettable reunion moments.

4. Shamea Morton Mwangi, 44

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Shamea Morton Mwangi has stepped into a bigger role after years around the cast. Her close friendships within the group could make her one of the key players this season.

3. K. Michelle, 44

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Singer K. Michelle joins the cast bringing plenty of star power, known for speaking her mind.

2. Angela Oakley, 45

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Angela Oakley enters the show at 45 and is already attracting attention thanks to her glamorous lifestyle and strong personality.

1. Phaedra Parks, 52

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Phaedra Parks remains one of the franchise’s most legendary names. Returning to the show at 52, she’s still serving sharp reads, Southern charm and chaos in equal measure.

Although she isn’t a full-time housewife this season, Cynthia Bailey also returns as a friend of the cast at 59.

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