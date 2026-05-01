Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen ordered to stay away from each other for three years

They're both forbidden from coming within 100ft of each other

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen have both been ordered to stay at least 100ft from each other for the next three years, following their most recent hearing.

At the end of the hearing, the judge officially ordered that their temporary protective orders be extended to three years, and if either of them break the conditions then an “arrests can be made, and charges can be filed.”

Taylor and Dakota will return to court on June 1st, with the judge telling them: “You have to figure out how to function as co-parents. You’re linked together for the remainder of your lives. You’re modeling how you deal with conflict to a two-year-old. This is going to affect the child. This is a legacy of violence from generation to generation.”

The judge criticised Dakota Mortensen for filming his physical fights with Taylor Frankie Paul, claiming his motivation was “preservation of evidence” and not for the welfare of their child.

He described Dakota’s behaviour as “calculating” and “manipulative”, with Taylor Frankie Paul’s aggression being called “reactive.”

After the hearing, Taylor Frankie Paul’s attorney Eric M. Swinyard, released a statement to The US Sun.

“Today’s hearing was a significant step forward as the Court entered protective orders requiring that Taylor’s ex-partner stays far away from her.

“Taylor was incredibly candid with the Court that she is not perfect and owned her faults, which is in direct contrast to how the other party presented their argument, despite evidence and input from law enforcement that showed otherwise.

“Taylor feels solidarity with the many survivors who have endured similar hardships behind closed doors and shared only part of their stories, and she remains grateful for the outpouring of support she continues to receive.”

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