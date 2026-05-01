Man shockingly claims he killed the father of kids he raised during a reality show

A man who goes by the name of JDubb, and whose full name is Jalin Wiggins, has claimed they murdered the father of the kids he raised. He said he took on the care of two children, during a conversation with a co-star on Chicago Speed Date, a YouTube reality show.

JDubb claimed: “I raised two kids that ain’t mine. I’ma keep it buck, I raised a 14-year-old and a three-year-old. I killed their momma’s baby daddy, I mean, shush. Yeah.” The girl he was chatting to by the pool asked, “What the f***’s wrong with you?”

He pointed at the camera and put a finger over his lip, before confirming what he said. JDubb added: “I’m on that in my city though, that’s what I’m on. That’s what I’ve got these two dreads for. I raised my sister’s kid, and then I support my other god daughter.”

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The girl then asked again: “You killed their daddy and then took care of them?” He shockingly replied: “Yeah, what the f*** are you going to do? I mean, is that the right thing or the wrong thing?” She then asked: “Why the f*** you kill their daddy?”

There’s no official police reports or confirmation he done this, with many people convinced he’s only saying it for entertainment purposes. Jalin Wiggins appears to be an NAIA outdoor triple jump national qualifier, as of 2023, and lives in Merced, California.

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He’s claimed he’s “dangerous” on his Instagram and graduated from college in 2022. Jalin has two degrees, has spent three years running track and field, and has opened up about how he was “headed down a dark path until he found two outlets.”

Jalin wrote: “I’m still that same kid at 13 who got introduced to the streets, my big bro got locked up not too long after I had to find my own way. Trying to fill my brother steps with no guidance (he couldn’t raise me through a phone), me n pop’s relationship bad.”

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