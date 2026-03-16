This is how Kylie Jenner REALLY felt about Timothee Chalamet losing out on an Oscar

Kylie Jenner was there to support Timothee Chalamet in the most PDA, posed awards night together at the Oscars. He lost out on his actor award to Michael B Jordan, and apparently Kylie’s facial expression and body language showed obvious disappointment.

Some people are convinced Kylie and Timothee are only together for PR reasons, but it seems as though she genuinely loves and cares for him, after three years of being together. Body language expert Darren Stanton told Covers she “wasn’t flashing negative emotions.”

After analysing her behaviour, Darren said: “When it came to Kylie, she wasn’t flashing any negative emotions, like anger or contempt, either. From her facial expressions, she just seemed disappointed for Timothée, even though he didn’t appear to be upset in any sense.”

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. pic.twitter.com/J5BsxY0D2W — 21 (@21metgala) March 16, 2026

“Overall, from a non-verbal point of view, there was no contempt at all and her expressions towards Michael’s win were genuine. It was clear she was there to support Timothée and wanted to see him do well,” he concluded, revealing Timothee was happy for Michael.

So regardless of not getting the big award win he had hoped for, Timothee was pleased. Darren said: “Sometimes we see micro-expressions of sadness or disappointment from another nominee, but he seemed genuinely pleased at the moment it was announced.”

“There was a brief close-up of Timothée and Kylie Jenner as Michael walked on stage, and there was definitely genuine happiness from the Marty Supreme star. He knows it’s all part of the game – win or lose. He didn’t flash any animosity, anger or jealousy,” he added.

Apparently, they both left The Oscars halfway through the ceremony, after Timothee lost out on the Best Actor Award for Marty Supreme.

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