RuPaul’s Drag Race icon PorkChop hospitalised following medical emergency after eating burger

PorkChop, who rose to fame on season one of RuPaul’s Drag Race as the first ever queen eliminated, was taken to hospital after they suffered a medical emergency.

World of Wonder, the production company behind Drag Race posted a statement about PorkChop’s health, saying they had “experienced a serious health setback and was hospitalized after eating a hamburger from a major grocery chain, and is now facing a number of ongoing medical challenges.”

It continued that “shortly after eating the hamburger, he started vomiting, had diarrhea, and was severely dehydrated. [This] lasted 72 hours. 911 was called and he was immediately transported to the hospital via ambulance.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race star PorkChop was then in hospital for one week after the emergency, and was “pumped with antibiotics” and “given physical therapy while doctors ran multiple tests” before he was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat, acute kidney injury, hyponatremia due to an intestinal infection, and hypertension.

As a result of their medical emergency PorkChop is expected to be “bed-bound for the next 14 to 21 days” and will need a nurse and physical therapist to help his recover, but is expected to “make a full recovery.”

The statement added: “As he works toward recovery, his immediate needs that would greatly improve his quality of life would be a motorized scooter to help him get around, and assistance with personal 24-hour security would be deeply appreciated.

“Sometimes a small act of kindness can make a meaningful difference for someone who has spent so many years bringing joy to others. We hope the community will keep PorkChop in their thoughts and consider lending support in whatever way they may be able.”

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