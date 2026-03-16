She’s causing total mayhem for MomTok, so let’s meet Shinia from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

If there’s one thing The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives does well, it’s turning one surprise guest into a full-on group crisis.

Enter Shinia Powell. She’s gorgeous, mysterious, and suddenly at the centre of a Dakota-Taylor-Miranda mess that has MomTok spiralling.

She doesn’t arrive with a huge speech or a tidy backstory, which actually makes her even more intriguing. But once her name starts bouncing around the group, the vibes go from awkward to absolutely excluded…

She enters the show as more than just ‘the other girl’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shinia Powell (@shinia_24)

Shinia is a Utah-based influencer and a single mom of two, and she’s introduced into the Mormon Wives orbit through Miranda Hope during the group’s pickleball tournament storyline.

On paper, that sounds harmless enough.

In practice? It becomes the beginning of total social chaos.

Rather than arriving as a core MomTok member, Shinia comes in adjacent to the group, which gives her that extra layer of intrigue.

She’s not exactly “one of the girls,” but she’s close enough to shake the whole table.

The Dakota drama is why everyone knows her name

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shinia Powell (@shinia_24)

Let’s be real… Shinia becomes essential viewing because of the Dakota Mortensen situation.

Season four places her in the middle of a messy love triangle involving Dakota and Taylor Frankie Paul, and that tension quickly becomes impossible to ignore.

Taylor accuses Shinia of secretly dating Dakota, while Dakota later confirms they were romantically involved.

That revelation is what sends the gossip into overdrive, because this isn’t just random dating-show mess, it’s wrapped up in exes, loyalties, and the very fragile politics of MomTok friendship.

Friendship with Miranda did not survive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shinia Powell (@shinia_24)

One of the most interesting parts of the Shinia saga is that the damage stretches way beyond just Dakota and Taylor.

Shinia had been friends with Miranda, but that relationship seriously fractured once the Dakota situation played out.

Miranda has said she warned Shinia about how the relationship could blow up their wider circle, and by the sound of it, those warnings didn’t land.

Off-screen, she’s giving polished influencer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shinia Powell (@shinia_24)

On Instagram, Shinia presents a very curated, glossy lifestyle image: glam portraits, fashion-heavy photos, family moments, and the kind of polished content that makes perfect sense for someone orbiting reality TV.

She has nearly 9,500 followers and hundreds of posts, with a mix of dressy nights out, mom content, and soft-focus influencer energy.

It’s a very different vibe from the on-screen chaos, which honestly makes her even more fascinating. She looks composed online, while the show paints her as, basically, a walking trigger.

She’s not part of MomTok

She may have been introduced to the group by Miranda, but these days, Shinia is not exactly being embraced as a future MomTok recruit.

PrimeTimer reported that cast members confirmed “snake” Shinia would not be joining MomTok for season five, which is… not subtle.

Speaking to ET, the gals all concluded that Shania “definitely would not be joining MomTok” in future.”

When asked “what happened” for them to no longer be friends, Miranda said: “You’ll see.”

Mikayla chimed in: “She wasn’t ever really a part of the experience… or friends with anyone else other than Miranda, and so, or I guess, Taylor, they were friendly.”

Even if she remains a huge talking point, that doesn’t mean the group wants her fully in the fold.

Basically, Shinia may be reality TV gold, but as far as the MomTok inner circle goes, she is not welcome.

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