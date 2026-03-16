It’s all very emotional, so did Layla sign with Ford Models on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?

This article contains topics of eating disorders.

During season four of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, one of the main storylines is whether Layla will get into Ford Models, so did she sign with them?

During the season, Layla explains that she wants to start doing more high-fashion modelling and ends up having a meeting with Ford Models, one of the most renowned agencies in the world.

During the interview they asked her about her modelling experience, a conversation that doesn’t go so well as she doesn’t have her portfolio ready. There also seems to be concerns about whether she would be able to fully commit to high-fashion modelling whilst still being an influencer and mother.

Did Layla sign with Ford Models on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Layla Taylor (@laylaleannetaylor)



Layla dies not sign with Ford Models on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives as they actually reject her, leading Layla to wonder if she’s not good enough.

This then leads her to emotionally say that she only weighs 99 pounds and that her “body hurts” because of it.

Her weight loss came after Layla started using GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, which she started using to get rid of some “stubborn weight” she couldn’t get rid of.

Layla explained in her confessional that it’s easy to become addicted to weight loss drugs and it’s so “hard” to get off them.

During an interview with DECIDER, Layla explained that she realised she needed to make a change when she was at “a weight that wasn’t good” for her body.

She explained: “I’m 5’9”, so anything under a certain amount is not healthy for your body. I feel like I just was starting to notice the physical effects that come from being malnourished and underweight.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Layla Taylor (@laylaleannetaylor)



Taylor explained that her issues with her weight started prior to using GLP-1s, recalling: “I’ve been struggling with an eating disorder since I was in high school, so this is a lot bigger than just me right now, in the moment, struggling with it. I didn’t start using those, honestly, until recently. It’s a lot deeper for me than just the GLPs.”

She added: “I’m not on them anymore. But just because the GLPs went away, it doesn’t mean my eating disorder went away. So, it’s still something I’m actively working on.”

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