Huge fight erupted backstage at the Oscars after Teyana Taylor was ‘shoved by a man’

Every Oscars ceremony seems to come with a side helping of drama, and this year, it was Teyana Taylor who was caught up in a seriously concerning moment backstage.

What should have been a glitzy victory-lap kind of night quickly turned into one of the ceremony’s buzziest talking points after a confrontation was caught on camera.

The singer, actress and first-time Oscar nominee was seen angrily confronting a man she said had put his hands on her, and the clip spread fast online.

Teyana was ‘shoved’

Teyana Taylor just blew up and got in a massive fight at the Oscars after “a man touched her” 👀 pic.twitter.com/DTyhdnc4rf — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 16, 2026

Teyana was at the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for One Battle After Another.

She turned heads on the red carpet in a dramatic Chanel look dripping with pearls, crystals and feathers, which only added to her main-character energy for the evening.

But once the ceremony wrapped, the mood reportedly shifted backstage.

In a video circulating online, Teyana can be heard telling a man, “You’re a man putting your hands on a female,” before repeating that he was “very rude.”

She also said, according to those reports, that he had “literally shoved” her. The footage quickly lit up social media, with some debating what happened and rallying around the idea that she had every right to speak up if she felt she had been physically disrespected.

The exact nature or sequence of physical contact has not been formally confirmed by the Academy.

A huge fight broke out at the Oscars

Teyana Taylor almost tackling Paul Thomas then nearly getting into it with someone claiming “they touched her” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AfgV6PdEWK — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) March 16, 2026

According to TMZ, the confrontation happened as Teyana and Warner Bros co-chair Pam Abdy were trying to get back toward the stage after One Battle After Another won Best Picture.

A security guard was allegedly controlling access and trying to stop people from passing through, which is where the situation appears to have boiled over.

Teyana had already had an emotionally loaded night… it was her first Oscar nomination, and while she did not win, Amy Madigan took Supporting Actress for Weapons, her film still went home with Best Picture.

So, it seems the night was still huge for her professionally, even if this backstage clash threatened to overshadow it.

Reality Shrine reached out to the Academy press team for comment. For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.