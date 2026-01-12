Teyana Taylor just won her first Golden Globe, but she actually became famous on reality TV

Teyana Taylor is having a main character month. After years of being that multi-hyphenate girl, she’s officially entered her “award-season winner” era by bagging her first Golden Globe.

And if you only know her from Kanye-era visuals, her music, or her quietly-stacking acting résumé, here’s a fun little pop-culture plot twist.

Long before prestige films and red carpets, teen Teyana had a very different kind of spotlight. One that involved MTV cameras, a birthday blowout, and the kind of chaotic glamour that raised an entire generation!

Teyana Taylor wins a Golden Globe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor)

At the 83rd Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2026, Teyana took home Best Supporting Actress for One Battle After Another.

It’s the kind of win that makes you sit up and go, “Oh, we’re doing serious awards now.” Because she didn’t just show up, she won, in a night where the film itself was also cleaning up.

Her acceptance moment was peak Teyana: emotional, grateful, and totally herself. And honestly? It tracks. She’s been performing like someone who understands cameras and crowds since forever.

This definitely was not some random “overnight” moment. It’s the latest chapter in a career built on talent, hustle, and being fearless about trying new lanes, music, choreography, acting, directing, fashion, all of it!

The Golden Globes even highlight her as a true multi-hyphenate with major projects across film and music.

She actually found fame young on reality TV

Teyana Taylor had an early, very memorable brush with fame on MTV’s My Super Sweet 16.

Her episode aired in 2007, specifically season four, episode eight, filmed around her Harlem life with an ’80s-themed party concept.

If you grew up on mid-2000s reality TV, you already know the Super Sweet 16 formula. We’re talking big demands, bigger attitudes, parents trying to say no, and a party that looks like a mini music video.

Teyana fit the franchise perfectly, except she also had that “future star” spark where you could tell she wasn’t just playing rich-kid dress-up; she was built for entertainment.

The details from her episode are the kind of nostalgia-bait the internet lives for… the theme, the NYC flavour, and the fact that even the gift moment became iconic enough to be referenced years later.

And because it’s Teyana, there’s also a “wait, was that Pharrell?” layer to her Sweet 16 lore, MTV throwback clips have circulated showing her linked to his world even back then.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.