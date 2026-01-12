The shared net worths of each Members Only: Palm Beach couple, and who ranks highest

From Hilary Musser marrying doorman Luke to Ro-mina Ustayev getting her husband, Roman, to re-propose just for a picture, there’s no secret the Members Only: Palm Beach couples are raking it in. So, what are their shared net worths and which couple are the richest?

1. Hilary Musser and Luke – $100 million

Hilary Musser and her husband Luke have a shared net worth of more than $100 million. They met while he was working as a door man in Amsterdam, with Hilary exclusively telling us that he was making a lot in that career, especially with three boys to support.

2. Ro-mina and Roman Ustayev – $45 million

Ro-mina and her husband, Roman Ustayev, have a shared net worth of over $45 million. A big part of this comes from Ro-mina selling her old business for that amount, alongside now selling their huge mansion of a home, while he works as a builder.

3. Taja Abitbol and David Cone – $38 million

Taja and her husband, David Cone, are believed to be worth at least $38 million. Most of Taja’s earnings come from her real estate and wellness ventures, while he’s a former MLB pitcher with a reported net worth of $30 million alone.

4. Rosalyn and Jonathan Yellin – $10 million

Rosalyn and her husband Jonathan are believed to have a $10 million shared net worth. Jonathan is believed to have made just over $5 million from his business, which enabled them to make the move to Palm Beach while supporting five children.

5. Maria and Damon Cozamanis – $5 million

Maria and Damon are the DJ duo making huge waves in Miami, with a shared net worth of $5 million. Damon is also a chiropractor and CEO, while Maria is worth over $1 million alone, purely from learning how to DJ back during the pandemic.

