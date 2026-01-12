Kourtney Kardashian gets backlash as she does the one thing she swore she’d never do again

Another day, another incident where Kourtney Kardashian is getting major backlash! She’s facing a load of criticism all for wearing heels, because of the time she swore she’d never dress up again, and would essentially only be wearing flats for the foreseeable future.

Basically, Kourtney told her sisters, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, that she doesn’t want to dress up anymore, and they all got into a disagreement. She said: “When I’m with my kids, yes, I need to be able to move freely. I’m breastfeeding, I need to be comfortable.”

She revealed she needs to be “able to run after them” and “have fun, and not be in, like, six-inch heels.” Kourtney said: “I don’t really want to be in a corset with my boobs popping out.” Khloe asked her, “So, you’re never going to wear dresses or heels again?”

Khloe then asked, “Is that your discovery?” Kourtney told her sister: “Yeah.” Khloe then asked, “So, are you shaming me for doing that?” To which Kourtney said she isn’t, and Khloe just felt like she “doesn’t want to be judged but judges other people.”

Kourtney went on to say she “said it to Kim too” and said on The Kardashians: “If they’re feeling a corset and six-inch heels, then God bless.” And when Kim offered to hold her son, Rocky, Kourtney simply replied: “In those heels?”

Now, she’s getting loads of criticism for actually dressing up in heels and a skirt again. Someone told her: “I thought you don’t wear heals anymore,” while another commented: “I thought she was only wearing flats and baggy clothes 🤨.”

Yet there are people who have Kourtney’s back. One person said: “She meant it while she is home with the kids, not like Khlo that dress like she is going out in her home, just cause there’s cameras. She wants to be natural as possible. And I agree with Kourt on that.”

