Omg, Love Is Blind’s Chelsea has just been spotted hanging out with a mystery man

Love Is Blind‘s Chelsea Blackwell has just been spotted hanging out with a mystery man! He goes by the name of Wade and was shared in a cosy photo on her Instagram Story. They could just be friends, but either way, we do know Chelsea is a single lady.

Looks like they were having a drink together in the sunshine, on Joja Beach in Miami. So far, there’s not much to know about him, except that he likes a “white t-shirt and short shorts,” as per his bio, with Chelsea smiling for a photo alongside him at the bar.

She wrote: “Charlotte takes Miami.” And while he isn’t Jimmy, the actual Jimmy did comment on a recent selfie of her with, “Aww,” while everyone hopes and prays they’ll get back together. But for now, they’re just friends, and Chelsea is hanging out with other guys.

Chelsea also recently posted a bunch of selfies by the river, seemingly around the same time she met up with this Wade guy she claims to have just bumped into on the cuff. She wrote, “The Miami effect,” and Jimmy weirdly didn’t write any flirty comments this time.

As for Jimmy, he’s just jetted off to Charleston, even though he stayed in the same apartment as Chelsea for a while. Chelsea, meanwhile, claims that Joja Beach, where she met this Wade guy, is her “new favourite beach spot.” Oh, and she added a heart emoji!

Jimmy has also been spotted hanging out with another girl this month, called Katherine Weihs. But a day later, he was back hanging out with Chelsea and a couple of their mutual friends, for a company’s launch event called Live In Flow. Jimmy commented, “Squad!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Estella York (@estella.yorkk)

Chelsea and her now-ex-boyfriend, Tim Teeter, broke up eight months after debuting their romance last year. As for Jimmy, he was in a relationship with Farrah Colonna for a year, until 2024, and everyone couldn’t believe he and Chelsea became single at the same time.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.