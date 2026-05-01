Wait, is there ‘evidence’ Hyoni and Alessandro have divorced after Love Is Blind: Italy?!

People think Love Is Blind: Italy’s Hyoni and Alessandro might be heading for a breakup, because something definitely isn’t adding up.

Their relationship was one of the most talked-about from the show. From falling in love sight unseen to navigating cultural differences, they really sold the whole “experiment works” narrative. Even at the reunion, they seemed solid. So why does it now feel like they’ve just disappeared from each other’s lives?

At the reunion, things weren’t exactly perfect behind the scenes. Hyoni opened up about how tough life had been since their wedding, not exactly the fairytale ending people might’ve expected. She admitted they’d gone through “hard moments” and struggled with the realities of living together.

One major issue? Moving in. Hyoni said she felt pressure to move in straight away, partly due to expectations, while Alessandro wanted to slow things down. They did eventually move, but even that turned into a whole thing. The place needed renovating, tensions were high, and at one point Alessandro revealed they had to rip out all the wallpaper because Hyoni is allergic to dust.

Fast forward to now, and people are starting to notice a pattern, or more accurately, a lack of one. They’re not posting together. At all.

Alessandro’s off travelling solo, and Hyoni’s doing her own thing. There’s been no cute couple content, no joint appearances, nothing. And then there’s the social media behaviour. Her last post with him was March, and his last post with her was all the way back in January.

They’re also not consistently liking each other’s posts anymore, which, yes, sounds minor, but in influencer couple terms, that’s basically a red flag. Oh, and neither of them seem to be wearing their wedding rings in recent pics.

Right at the end of the season, there were already whispers about Alessandro, questions about whether he was fully genuine. Nothing ever properly confirmed, but enough to make people side-eye a bit. Now, with everything going on, some people are wondering if those early doubts meant more than we realised.

Apparently, Hyoni also had issues with her father after the show aired. Some of the conversations shown were considered too intimate for her cultural background, or at least for her family.

Interestingly, Hyoni is still posting from what looks like their shared apartment. So if they are separated, it doesn’t seem like a clean, dramatic split, more like something complicated, possibly still unfolding.

Right now, there’s no official confirmation, but the signs are definitely there. If they have split, it’s kind of heartbreaking. They were easily one of the most believable couples to come out of the franchise.

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