Is Taylor Frankie Paul back with the guy she got engaged to on The Bachelorette?

Taylor Frankie Paul‘s season of The Bachelorette may not be airing, but she’s apparently back with the guy she got engaged to on the show. He’s called Doug Mason, and it’s been reported they split a month after he proposed to her, even though he visited her in Salt Lake.

It’s been alleged she’s still talking to Doug and that they’re rekindling their romance. Multiple sources have claimed they are seeing each other again, such as a Deuxmoi source claiming Doug texted Taylor to reconnect, with her responding to tell him “he gave her butterflies.”

They’re apparently trying to make it work right now, with rumours swirling that their season of The Bachelorette may air. “They were hanging out recently and want to see if they can get back together and be a couple,” a US Weekly insider has claimed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Mason (@_dougmason)

Once her season was cancelled, Doug publicly supported Taylor with a video posted to his Instagram Stories, where he said, “In light of everything that has happened, I am just sending prayers to Taylor because that was her moment and her moment was blocked.”

He added: “All we can do right now is just be hopeful,” and added how he was “off to watch the sunrise.” Doug visited her in Utah while they were together, and they were engaged in January, but broke things off a month later, going off Reality Steve’s reporting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Mason (@miichellemason)

A post of Doug‘s from March 28 captioned, “New song incoming,” has Taylor commenting: “Awe I see what you did here.” Doug has been making a few videos saying he “doesn’t want to talk about it,” referring to The Bachelorette news of Taylor’s season getting cancelled.

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