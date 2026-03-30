Two months after they got engaged, where do Taylor Frankie Paul and Doug Mason stand now?

There's a lot of back and forth going on here

Taylor Frankie Paul being The Bachelorette was always going to give wild crossover vibes, but what’s actually panned out, well, no one could’ve expected.

On one side, you had the face of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, already famous for messy headlines, MomTok drama and a very public dating history.

On the other, you had the rose-filled ABC show, seemingly ready to give Taylor her redemption-era love story.

And then came Doug Mason, the contestant at the centre of the biggest spoiler from Taylor’s now-cancelled season. So, did Taylor actually get engaged, and what really happened after filming wrapped? Let’s get into it…

Taylor and Doug’s Bachelorette journey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul)

Before the chaos swallowed the season whole, spoilers pointed to Doug Mason as Taylor’s final pick.

According to Parade’s spoiler roundup, Taylor reportedly got engaged to Doug at the end of filming, with the final rose ceremony taking place in St. Lucia.

Doug is a 28-year-old ocean lifeguard from San Diego, which honestly sounds like the most Bachelorette-coded job title imaginable.

ABC had announced Taylor as the lead in September 2025, and the cast of 22 men was unveiled in February 2026.

But just days before the planned March 22 premiere, the network pulled the season entirely after resurfaced footage from a 2023 incident involving Taylor and her ex, Dakota Mortensen, emerged.

ABC cancelled the season on March 19, only three days before it was supposed to debut.

A representative for Disney said: “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

Even without episodes airing, Doug’s name stayed in the conversation because he publicly supported Taylor after the cancellation.

Doug said Taylor’s “moment was blocked” and asked people to stay positive.

He said in a March 20 Instagram video that he was “sending prayers” her way. He added: “All we can do right now is just be hopeful,” and added how he was “off to watch the sunrise.”

That tiny interaction was enough to make people wonder whether there was still something real between them behind the scenes, or at least whether the connection had once been serious.

Where do they stand now?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Mason (@_dougmason)

At this point in time, all signs point to Taylor and Doug no longer being together.

Parade, citing Reality Steve’s reporting, said Taylor and Doug’s engagement reportedly ended about a month after filming, when Doug visited her in Utah.

They were engaged in January, but broke things off a month later, going off Reality Steve’s reporting.

Because the season never aired, ABC never got to tell that story on screen, and neither Taylor nor Doug has publicly done the usual post-finale press circuit to lay everything out in detail.

What we do know is that Taylor’s life since filming has been dominated by off-screen fallout, not a glossy engagement reveal.

It doesn’t appear that the two got a happily-ever-after, but they’re still clearly in contact. Both are in one another’s Instagram comments sections, and it appears they’re on friendly terms.

A post of Doug‘s from March 28 captioned “New song incoming,” has Taylor commenting: “Awe I see what you did here.”

Doug responded back, and that, combined with him speaking out in her defence post Bachelorette cancellation, is giving majorly friendly vibes.

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