Apparently Maura Higgins is next in line for The Bachelorette, so here’s everything we know

After Taylor Frankie Paul‘s season of The Bachelorette was cancelled, there’s been talk about who could be the show’s next lead. That person is apparently Maura Higgins, who recently starred on The Traitors US and has basically become royalty in America, as in the UK.

Maura is now apparently lined up, according to insiders, and it’s believed that ABC wants her to do it live and not pre-recorded. We all know she’s single, even though Rob Rausch just bought her a Birkin bag so she’d forgive him for lying to her on The Traitors.

Deux Moi posted an anonymous tip they received, hinting that Maura could replace Taylor, off the back off her success. The tipster claimed: “ABC exec friend said that they are looking into getting Maura Higgins to be the new Bachelorette and do a live shooting of it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins)

Maura first became famous in 2019, when she appeared on Love Island, and has since been on reality shows like The Traitors, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Love Island USA: Aftersun, as a host stepping in to introduce a game to the islanders.

So far, Maura has stayed tight-lipped on the rumours, but the tipster said: “They shut down Layla and Miranda as a dual season and are trying to steer away from the SLOMW girlies.” It comes after Taylor’s season was cancelled after a video of her throwing stools circulated.

Taylor Frankie Paul has now released a statement in response to the leaked video of her throwing the stools, with her rep telling Entertainment Weekly: “It’s sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child.

“Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behaviour. Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is and sadly, many will recognise this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences.”

Dakota has also released his own statement to Entertainment Weekly, saying: “His number one priority here is protecting [their 2-year-old son], Ever. He knew there was a possibility it could come out, but he was not going to be the one to proactively do that because he has always wanted a decent relationship with Taylor. It’s been really hard to achieve that, but he wants to co-parent well.

“He was just hoping that if he says nothing, as he usually does, it would go away. He’s never done any kind of sit-down interview about his side. He kind of just lets it all happen to him, and I think he realises with the severity of everything now that he just can’t do that.”

Reality Shrine has contacted Maura’s representatives for comment.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.