Mormon Wives’ Jessi reveals the exact moment she told Jordan she wanted a divorce

Jessi Draper from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has opened up about the exact moment she told Jordan she wanted a divorce. He filed for divorce in the last week, which Jessi found out he had done through a TMZ report, despite allegedly agreeing to file together.

She recently told the Call Her Daddy podcast: “So in the last year, I’ve told him actually a few different times I wanna get divorced, but he always like, calms me down, ‘Give me a few days, let’s try to work on it.’ He’s better for a few days and then it goes back.”

“But what happened was, I have been in limbo for a while and anyone that’s lived in limbo knows it’s excruciating, where I’m like, I don’t if this is right or not. I literally woke up one day and I was like, it’s such a simple thought, but I was like, ‘I can change this,'” she added.

Jessi continued: “I can change my life. I can be happy, it’s gonna be hard, but I can do this and my life doesn’t have to be this way.” And it was like, something flipped and I was like, I’m done. And I could not go back after that. It was the weirdest thing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessi Draper (@_justjessiiii)

She said: “That feeling came to me on Thursday and I told him the next day. I was getting ready in my closet and I was like, ‘I want to get divorced.’ I just said it. And he was like, ‘Okay.’ His emotions were like, calm, then mad, and was like, ‘You’re not healed enough.’

“‘That’s why, like, you can’t love yourself yet, so you need to figure that out first, and then you’ll realise this isn’t what you want.’ And then he was like, ‘You’re cheating on me again.’ I just had to be like, ‘Jordan, I’ve thought about this every single day for the last four years.’

“I’m choosing myself. And you know, we fought a little bit, but he finally understood and yeah. I ended up having s** with him because he was like, ‘Just one more time, one more time.’ I was like, “Okay, but if I do this doesn’t change anything.’ Never again,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessi Draper (@_justjessiiii)

They were married for five years, have two children together, one son and one daughter, as well as a child from a previous marriage, and officially married back in October 2020. Jordan told TMZ: “This has not been an easy decision and it comes with a heavy heart.”

He added: “I’m grateful for the shared memories and lessons. While our paths are moving in different directions, my priority remains my children and ensuring they feel loved and protected. I am committed to handling this next chapter with kindness and respect.

“I kindly ask for privacy and understanding as we navigate this as a family,” Jordan added, just months after they listed their Salt Lake City home and sparked rumours they were splitting. Things have been tough for the former couple, who went on a 90-day separation.

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