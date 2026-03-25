Are Vanessa and Logan still together after that shocking proposal on Age of Attraction?

Vanessa and Logan are one of the couples on Age of Attraction that went way further than just a commitment ceremony at the end. He actually got down on one knee and asked Vanessa to marry him, and I absolutely need to know whether they’re still getting married.

At the end of episode seven, Vanessa asked him, “Is this the part where you break up with me?” He replied: “I’m going to need the promise ring back.” Logan and Vanessa have been sharing photos together online, which hints at how good of a place they’re in.

However, there’s a big hint they do break up, after Vanessa writing, “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” She also questioned on the show, “His life is just starting. Is he really going to give all that up for someone 20 years older than him?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Drozda 💖 (@vidabeautybabe)

Vanessa told Logan she didn’t want to go back to her normal life after him. He then got down on one knee and pulled out an engagement ring. “It’s been a crazy roller coaster, but I don’t want to get off this ride any time soon,” he said. Vanessa said yes!

They’re both following each other on Instagram and already cracking jokes on each other’s posts, which involve some super loved-up couple snaps. Vanessa commented, “The burner phone files 😂,” and he replied with a laughing emoji and a skull emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Goodrid (@logangoodrid)

So yes, it’s pretty obvious they’re still together. Vanessa has also commented with flirty emojis on his page, and photos show them hanging out with their fellow cast members, such as Libby and Andrew, who appear to still be dating after the show!

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