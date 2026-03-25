Jorge shares wild reason he refers to himself as the ‘poster child’ for Age of Attraction

Jorge from Age of Attraction has revealed why he refers to himself as the “poster child” for the Netflix dating show. He’s now actually admitted he has held back from telling women his real age of 60 years old multiple times, so Vanelle wasn’t actually the only one.

In Vanelle’s case, Jorge shared how he tried to tell her he has kids, but kept it from her for a while. Anyway, he’s now said on The Viall Files that he has “always believed age is not a factor” and how, “if the connection is real, then the connection is real.”

He added: “In the last ten years, there’s been plenty of times where you’ve asked my age and I’ve asked, ‘Well, how old do I look?’ And then just go off that. I don’t want to get into that because eventually, immediately, certain thoughts come to mind.”

Omg Jorge is saying The Age of Attraction was the perfect dating show for him, because he lies about his age to women in his regular life #ageofattraction pic.twitter.com/rgHUX4JgTE — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) March 20, 2026

“We’ll see where it goes from there, so the Age of Attraction, the draw for me was to see if what I thought was accurate, to see whether or not it was true, and I can experiment. And I came out involved in what I thought,” Jorge added of his connection with Vanelle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jorge Sanchez (@attorneyjorge)

He addressed withholding that he had kids, but claimed it’s “going to look like Jorge lied about his kids” even though he’s adamant he’s “not embarrassed about them.” Jorge said, “I wanted to tell her on the third date,” but claimed producers wanted him to wait.

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